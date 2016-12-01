Christmas with the Vienna Boys Choir
The Granada Theatre Concert Series will kick off a festive lineup of performances this holiday season with the Vienna Boys Choir on Thursday, December 1, 2016 at 7:00 pm.
No group of child musicians has won more renown than the incomparable Wiener Sängerknaben, founded by Emperor Maximilian I in 1498. Six centuries later, the famed Vienna Boys Choir continue to delight music-lovers across the globe with their purity of tone, distinctive charm, and a diverse repertoire encompassing Austrian folk songs and waltzes, classical masterpieces, medieval chant, and popular music.
Tickets range in price from $24 - $64, and are available now through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase online or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and times are subject to change.
Event Details
- Starts: December 1, 2016 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $24 - $64
- Location: The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.)
- Website: http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=8141