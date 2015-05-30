Calendar » CHROMEO at the Santa Barbara Bowl

May 30, 2015 from 6:30 PM - 10 pm

Chromeo & The Glitch Mob will bring their infectious funk grooves and heavy electronic beats to the Santa Barbara Bowl on

Saturday, May 30 at 6:30 PM. Joining them is special guest Com Truise. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13 at NOON.

After an impressive 2014, from their fourth studio album White Women debuting at #1 on iTunes to successfully engraving their

track "Jealous (I Ain't With It)" as the summer's must-play dance record to crushing the main stage at every major festival stateside

and beyond, the Funk Lordz Chromeo are taking their 2nd annual Funk On The Rocks concert on tour. The series debuted at Red

Rocks in Denver last year and will make a stop in Santa Barbara for an unforgettable night of Funk At The Bowl.