CIMWI Fundraiser

October 14, 2017 from 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI) is hosting a fundraiser event to give local marine mammals a second chance at life.

Come join the party and help support the work CIMWI does to rescue, rehabilitate, and release marine mammals that strand along our beaches in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties!

Saturday, October 14, 2017, 5:30pm – 9:30pm

Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara

129 Castillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Ticket Price : $75.00 per person in advance ($85.00 per person at the door), a tax-deductible donation to CIMWI

Food : Feast on delicious food from local catering companies, restaurants, private chefs and bakers extraordinaire!

Wine & Beer : Enjoy spirits from local winemakers and brewmasters, 2 complimentary drink tickets per person.

Music : Live music by The Rincons – come dance the night away with surf and country western music!

Auctions : Silent Auction & Live Auction – 2 opportunities to bid on exciting items and packages!

Program : Short program highlighting the work CIMWI does, our incredible volunteers and thanking our event sponsors!

Venue : Event is both indoors and outdoors – Santa Barbara can be chilly at night, dress accordingly

Parking : Carriage Museum has a parking lot and there is also street parking (pay attention to the parking signs/restrictions)