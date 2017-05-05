Friday, March 23 , 2018, 7:27 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Cinco de Mayo - Blush Patio Party

May 5, 2017 from 3:55pm - 12:00am

Although our Restaurant has shut it's doors - Our Patio Lives On!!!

Join us for our First Patio Event as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo with drink specials, live music & sunshine on the patio!

21+ | No Cover | Friday May 5th, 2017 | 3:55pm - Close

Check us out www.sbvenues.com
 

 

Event Details

 
 
 