Cinco de Mayo - Blush Patio Party
May 5, 2017 from 3:55pm - 12:00am
Although our Restaurant has shut it's doors - Our Patio Lives On!!!
Join us for our First Patio Event as we celebrate Cinco de Mayo with drink specials, live music & sunshine on the patio!
21+ | No Cover | Friday May 5th, 2017 | 3:55pm - Close
Check us out www.sbvenues.com
Event Details
- Price: No Cover
- Location: 630 State Street, Santa Barbara CA 93101
