Calendar » Cinco de Mayo Family Festival and Silent Auction

May 1, 2015 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Cinco de Mayo Family Festival at Harding University Partnership School

The Harding School Foundation will be having the annual Cinco de Mayo Family Festival and Silent Auction on Friday May 1, 2015 from 4:00p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Come join the fun with food for sale, carnival style game booths, a silent auction and entertainment.

Admission to the event is free and public is welcome!

Entertainment and events begin at 4pm.

Harding School Foundation raises funds to support a variety of student activities such as field trips and hands on learning experiences through the International Baccalaureate Program.

http://harding.sbunified.org/foundation/

[email protected]

805-965-8994