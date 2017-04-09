Calendar » Cinderella

April 9, 2017 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

State Street Ballet's original production of "Cinderella" comes to the Granada Theatre stage on Sunday, April 9 for one performance only! A light-hearted retelling of the classic tale, this entertaining production brings together all your favorite characters. Opulent sets and digital animation augment the theatricality of this beloved performance that warms the hearts of audiences of all ages. Funny and romantic, with beautiful dancing and Prokofiev's luscious music, it’s an event you won’t want to miss!

Sunday, April 9, 2pm

The Granada Theatre

Tickets available through the Granada Box Office - granadasb.org, 805-899-2222

All ticket holders are also invited to The Royal Reception! Your chance to meet Cinderella, her Prince, the Stepsisters, and the Fairy Godmother immediately following the performance in the McCune Founders Room. Special photos for children and families, refreshments, and crafts for the youngest attendees will make this a very memorable and interactive event. Space is limited, please RSVP to State Street Ballet at 805-845-1432.