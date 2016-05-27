Calendar » Cinderella Ballet Performance

May 27, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

The junior and senior companies of Santa Barbara Festival Ballet present "Cinderella" at Center Stage Theater. This shortened one act ballet is based upon the classical version with the music of Prokofiev. It is perfect for all ages including young audience members who should find it to be just the right length.

Artistic Director & Choreographer: Denise Rinaldi

Rehearsal Assistant: Diana Replogle-Purinton