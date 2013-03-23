Calendar » “Circle Mirror Transformation” by Annie Baker

March 23, 2013 from 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

An absorbing, unblinking and sharply funny play which traces the lives of a handful of small-town Vermont residents who gather each week for an acting class taught at the local community center. The theatre “games” are funny, imaginative and sometimes absurd, but the real drama lies beneath the games—where secrets come to light in unexpected ways. By the play’s end we seem to see to the very bottom of these souls, and feel how the acting class has shaped their lives in substantial ways. For more information: 805.687.6805 or [email protected]