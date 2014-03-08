Calendar » Circle of Friends Preschool Open House

March 8, 2014 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

Circle of Friends Children Center (CFCC) will be hosting an open house at their beautiful Santa Barbara location on Saturday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4973 Hollister Ave. CFCC is currently enrolling for summer and fall of 2014. It is an award winning preschool that has served the Santa Barbara, Goleta and Montecito area for over 30 years. CFCC enrolls ages 2 years, 9 months through 5 years.