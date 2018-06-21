Calendar » Circus Vargas

June 21, 2018 from 12:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Big One is Back!

Circus Vargas Delivers the Ultimate Entertainment Extravaganza for 2018!

Always fun for the entire family, Circus Vargas’ incredible new production highlights an amazing cast of world renowned performers! Death- Defying Acrobats, Daredevils, Flying Trapeze Artists, Jugglers, Contortionists, Comedians, Clowns, Motorcycles and much, much, more!

Unleash your imagination and discover a world of pure circus magic and wonderment under the Big Top, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime! Join Us for A Swashbuckling Circus Spectacular, with this year’s theme “Dreaming of Pirates!” A Fantastic Voyage of Nonstop Action and Adventure Guaranteed to Thrill and Enchant Children of all Ages! Witness the impossible! Experience the unforgettable!

Circus Vargas’ Dreaming of Pirates… A true circus treasure!



Arrive 45 minutes early for an entertaining, interactive pre-show celebration, where kids can create their own magic under the big top, learning circus skills such as juggling, balancing and more!

Meet and mingle with the entire cast after each performance. Capture the fun by posing for pics or selfies with your favorite cast members, all part of an unforgettable Circus Vargas experience!

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.circusvargas.com or call 877-GOTFUN-1. (877-468-3861)

Santa Barbara - Earl Warren Showgrounds

3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Thursday June 21st 7:30 pm

Friday June 22nd 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Saturday June 23rd 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday June 24th 12:30 pm, 3:30 pm & 6:30 pm

Monday June 25th 6:30 pm

Tickets: $15.00 - $72.00

Main Link: http://www.circusvargas.com/

Vargas Story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuGy6gcR88M

2018 Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=GneL7-q3M5c

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CircusVargas

Ticket Link: http://www.circusvargas.com/tickets.html