Calendar » Circus Vargas presents iLUMINOUS

June 16, 2016 from 7:30pm

Circus Vargas presents iLUMINOUS, a new, high-energy extravaganza that illuminates the wonder and imagination of every child at heart.

Don’t miss the high-octane Yeromenko on the gymnastic bars, the brother-sister roller skating daredevils, and the Justin Bieber of the circus world – Patrick Marinelli flying high on the aerial straps.

See the luminous athletic bouncers on the trampoline wall, the girl power contortionists, musical funnymen, light jugglers, phosphorescent trapeze artists, beautiful dancers, glow-in-the-dark motorcycle stuntmen, and more!

Santa Barbara Showtimes

EARL WARREN SHOWGROUNDS, 3400 Calle Real

Thursday June 16- 7:30

Friday June 17- 4:30 7:30

Saturday June 18- 1:00 4:00 7:30

Sunday June 19- 1:00 4:00 7:00

Monday June 20- 7:00