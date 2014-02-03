Calendar » Cirque Eloize: Cirkopolis

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Santa Barbara Premiere

“Cirque Éloize is all about artful acrobatics and high-concept theatricality [with] charm and elegance in equal measure.”

Oakland Tribune

In its dazzling new circus spectacular, Cirkopolis, Montreal-based troupe Cirque Éloize transports us to a retro-futuristic industrial world, inspired by the daring aesthetics of classic films Metropolis and Brazil. Through gravity-defying circus arts, dance and theater, 12 multitalented artists and acrobats tell the story of workers who rebel against the spirit-crushing monotony of the factory-city, challenging its boundaries and reinventing themselves. Accompanied by an original score and inventive video projections, this show for all ages plunges the spectator into a vibrant, dream-like universe, where the pursuit of our true place in the world reveals its vital importance.