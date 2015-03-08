Cirque Mechanics
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3056 or (805) 893-3535
Cirque Mechanics
Pedal Punk
Sun, Mar 8, 3:00 PM, Campbell Hall
Alternate dates for this performance:
Sun, Mar 8 / 7:00 PM
Event Sponsors: Tom Kenny, Susan McMillan, Caroline & Lauren and Kay McMillan
“The greatest contribution to the American circus since Cirque du Soleil.” Spectacle magazine
You’ve never seen a circus like this: a dazzling whirl of acrobats, cyclists and mind-blowing, one-of-a-kind machines! Founded by BMX rider, acrobat and mechanical wiz Chris Lashua, the “engrossingly entertaining” (The New York Times) Cirque Mechanics perform a show inspired by steampunk culture. Instead of a post-apocalyptic world of steam-powered machines, here the contraptions are powered by people and pedals. Don’t miss the massive, mysterious apparatus called the Gantry Bike as it travels around the stage like a modern caravan. (Approx. 85 min.)
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: March 8, 2015 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
- Price: $25.00-$15.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3056