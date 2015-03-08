Calendar » Cirque Mechanics

March 8, 2015 from 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3056 or (805) 893-3535

Cirque Mechanics

Pedal Punk

Sun, Mar 8, 3:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Alternate dates for this performance:

Sun, Mar 8 / 7:00 PM

Event Sponsors: Tom Kenny, Susan McMillan, Caroline & Lauren and Kay McMillan

“The greatest contribution to the American circus since Cirque du Soleil.” Spectacle magazine



You’ve never seen a circus like this: a dazzling whirl of acrobats, cyclists and mind-blowing, one-of-a-kind machines! Founded by BMX rider, acrobat and mechanical wiz Chris Lashua, the “engrossingly entertaining” (The New York Times) Cirque Mechanics perform a show inspired by steampunk culture. Instead of a post-apocalyptic world of steam-powered machines, here the contraptions are powered by people and pedals. Don’t miss the massive, mysterious apparatus called the Gantry Bike as it travels around the stage like a modern caravan. (Approx. 85 min.)