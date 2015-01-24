Calendar » Cirque Ziva

January 24, 2015 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3041 or (805) 893-3535

Renowned Chinese Acrobats

Cirque Zíva

Sat, Jan 24, 3:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Cirque Zíva, the incredible cirque spectacular from the fabled Golden Dragon Acrobats, returns to Santa Barbara after a triumphant run on Broadway! Get ready to be dazzled “with amazing feats of athleticism [and] daring heart-stopping stunts” (Broadway World), performed by the premier Chinese acrobatic company touring the U.S. Filled with eye-popping, fast-paced fun, the show offers a bounty of gorgeous visuals to thrill the young and young at heart. (Approx. 75 min.)