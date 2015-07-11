Calendar » Citizens Planning Association 55th Annual Meeting

July 11, 2015 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The Citizens Planning Association will host its 55th annual meeting on Saturday, July 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. This year's honorees include Urban Creeks Council President Eddie Harris, board member Dan McCarter, and the Urban Creeks Council, for their work in preserving the 15 acre Veronica Meadows open space. The program includes a panel discussion on UCC projects, emphasizing the importance of urban creeks to Santa Barbara, and where we go from here with Arroyo Burro Creek/Veronica Meadows with the Trust for Public Land. Special guest Brian Trautwein of EDC will participate in the panel discussion. There will also be a special presentation by David Seubert, Head (Acting), Special Collections, UCSB Library. He will describe the newly created CPA Archives and also the Pearl Chase Society archives. A reception will follow.

To RSVP or for more information, call 733-3462 or leave a message at 966-3979.