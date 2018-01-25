Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:55 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

City of Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission Community Workshop

January 25, 2018 from 6:30 pm
A Community Workshop to get together and brainstorm and come up with a few good projects to help make our community look more beautiful.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: City of Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission
  • Starts: January 25, 2018 6:30 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: City of Lompoc Council Chambers - 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA. 93436
  • Website: http://www.cityoflompoc.com
