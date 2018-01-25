City of Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission Community Workshop
January 25, 2018 from 6:30 pm
A Community Workshop to get together and brainstorm and come up with a few good projects to help make our community look more beautiful.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: City of Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission
- Starts: January 25, 2018 6:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: City of Lompoc Council Chambers - 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA. 93436
- Website: http://www.cityoflompoc.com
- Sponsors: City of Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission