Calendar » CityRace - Secrets of Santa Barbara

March 29, 2014 from 10:00 am - 1:30pm

A clue-solving adventure in "the America Riviera!"

With its Mediterranean climate and breathtaking Spanish colonial architecture, Santa Barbara is easily one of the most beautiful cities in America. Now, in this all-new CityRace hunt, you'll set out on a clue-solving adventure through the city's stunning downtown historic district, where you'll uncover architectural treasures and mysterious secrets, along with vibrant art and culture...and maybe a few hidden surprises too!

In CityRace Urban Adventure Hunts, teams of 2 to 4 players solve fun & challenging clues leading them on a 3-hour hunt through Southern California’s many diverse neighborhoods. Teams will crack codes, solve challenging puzzles, uncover little-known facts and more... all while racing against other teams to be first to the finish with the most correct answers!