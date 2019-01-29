Calendar » Civic Imagination: Roadmaps, Stories, Research and Calls to Action

January 29, 2019 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Engaging Communities with Resilient Love

Civic Imagination: Roadmaps, Stories, Research and Calls to Action

Sangita Shresthova

Tues, Jan 29th, 6 PM

Lecture/MCC Theater

Drawing on the work of the Civic Imagination Project at USC, this interactive talk engages the imagination as a complex tool for civic action. Here, civic imagination is defined as the capacity to imagine alternatives to current cultural, social, political, or economic conditions; one cannot change the world unless one can imagine what a better world might look like.This talk will offer a historical and theoretical framework to situate our approach to the civic imagination. Sangita Shresthova, Ph.D., is currently the Director of Research for the Civic Imagination Project at Civic Paths at the University of Southern California.