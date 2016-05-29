Calendar » Clarence Darrow

May 29, 2016 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Rubicon Theatre Co-Founder James O’Neil, who became Artistic Director Emeritus last year to develop new works for commercial production as President of Off-Broadway Across America, returns to the Rubicon stage later this month as an actor. Beginning May 25, O’Neil plays one of the most intriguing and controversial characters of 19th- and 20th-century America in David Rintels’ compelling one-man play Clarence Darrow.

A man of ideas and ideals, Darrow was a persuasive and passionate speaker, who defended the seemingly indefensible and championed the underdog with eloquence and humor. A small-town lawyer (famous for his Midwestern drawl and rumpled suits), Darrow traveled from Ashtabula, Ohio, to Chicago to Los Angeles as he became one of the most sought-after attorneys of the era. He commanded up to a quarter-of-a-million dollars per case (unheard of at that time) ; but also offered free representation to those who could not afford his services. His landmark cases include the Scopes “Monkey Trial,” Leopold and Loeb, the McNamara Brothers L.A. Times bombing, and the murder trial of Dr. Ossian Sweet and family. Darrow also tried cases related to working conditions for the poor, which resulted in child labor laws and the 8-hour workday.

The role of Clarence Darrow is a part O’Neil has aspired to play for many years based both on his admiration for Rintels’ writing, and his personal and family interest in the legendary trial attorney, who is the first cousin of O’Neil’s great-grandfather.

Rubicon’s production is directed by Rubicon’s Artistic Associate Jenny Sullivan, who has helmed a string of successful one-person shows including The Year of Magical Thinking with Linda Purl, I Am My Own Wife with John Tufts, and Wiesenthal with Tom Dugan (L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award, and Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations).

Low-priced previews for Clarence Darrow are Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 26 at 8 p.m. and Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Opening night is Saturday, May 28, at 7 p.m. with a post-show party hosted by Now Ventura Italian Restaurant on Santa Clara Street. The production continues Wednesdays through Sundays through June 12. All performances are at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District (the corner or Main and Laurel). For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900. Tickets, with the exception of opening night, range from $25 to $54, depending on days of the week and time. Seating for this production is in the round (a Rubicon first). For tickets, call (805) 667-2900 or go to www.rubicontheatre.org.