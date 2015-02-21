Calendar » Classics by Candlelight

February 21, 2015 from 6:00 pm

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Adam Phillips, Director of Music and Worship, present a beautiful evening of “Classical” music. Enjoy ensemble and solo works including choir, string quartet, organ, vocal soloists, and harp in our sanctuary lit entirely by candlelight.

Soloists include violist Jacob Adams, bass Keith Colclough, violist and soprano Maya Dair-Rothfuss, cellist Grace Harvey, violinist Andrea Larez, and harpist Laurie Rasmussen.