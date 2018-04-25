Classics by Candlelight
February 24, 2018 from 6:00pm
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Adam Phillips, Director of Music and Worship, and Founder/Director of Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara, invite you to a beautiful evening of Classical music. Enjoy ensemble and solo works including choir, string quartet, organ, vocal soloists, harp and more in the sanctuary lit entirely by candlelight.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Lorna Owens
- Starts: February 24, 2018 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview, Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: www.gslcms.org