Classics by Candlelight

February 24, 2018 from 6:00pm
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Adam Phillips, Director of Music and Worship, and Founder/Director of Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara, invite you to a beautiful evening of Classical music. Enjoy ensemble and solo works including choir, string quartet, organ, vocal soloists, harp and more in the sanctuary lit entirely by candlelight.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Lorna Owens
  • Starts: February 24, 2018 6:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 380 N. Fairview, Goleta, CA 93117
  • Website: www.gslcms.org
 
 
 