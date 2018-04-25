Calendar » Classics by Candlelight

February 24, 2018 from 6:00pm

Classics by Candlelight

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Adam Phillips, Director of Music and Worship, and Founder/Director of Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara, invite you to a beautiful evening of Classical music. Enjoy ensemble and solo works including choir, string quartet, organ, vocal soloists, harp and more in the sanctuary lit entirely by candlelight.