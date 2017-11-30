Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 4:51 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Clean Energy/Solar Financing Workshop

November 30, 2017 from 12 noon - 1PM


Clean Energy and Solar Financing Workshop - Planning for 2018.
sponsored by the Central Coast Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council
Thursday, Nov 30th, noon to 1PM
Community Center, 15 E. Carrillo St, Santa Barbara
Cost $10/person. lunch included
Reservations: contact Mike Hackett 805.403.6450 or [email protected]

or register online https://www.usgbc.org/organizations/california-central-coast

 

