Clean Energy/Solar Financing Workshop
November 30, 2017 from 12 noon - 1PM
Clean Energy and Solar Financing Workshop - Planning for 2018.
sponsored by the Central Coast Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council
Thursday, Nov 30th, noon to 1PM
Community Center, 15 E. Carrillo St, Santa Barbara
Cost $10/person. lunch included
Reservations: contact Mike Hackett 805.403.6450 or [email protected]
or register online https://www.usgbc.org/organizations/california-central-coast
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Central Coast Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council
- Starts: November 30, 2017 12 noon - 1PM
- Price: $10
- Location: Community Center 15 E. Carrillo, Santa Barbara
- Website: https://www.usgbc.org/organizations/california-central-coast
- Sponsors: Central Coast Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council