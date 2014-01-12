Calendar » Clean the Beach. Help the Ocean. FEEL GOODBeach Clean Ups at Arroyo Burro Beach

January 12, 2014 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

When? 2nd Sundays of the Month- Upcoming Dates for our 2014 Beach Clean Ups are: Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14. Clean Ups start at 12:00 noon.

Where? South Coast Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.

Who? You and your friends.

BYOB- Please bring your own bag, bucket, and gloves.

Monthly Beach Clean Ups brought to you by Explore Ecology/ Art From Scrap