Clean the Beach. Help the Ocean. FEEL GOODBeach Clean Ups at Arroyo Burro Beach
When? 2nd Sundays of the Month- Upcoming Dates for our 2014 Beach Clean Ups are: Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14. Clean Ups start at 12:00 noon.
Where? South Coast Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.
Who? You and your friends.
BYOB- Please bring your own bag, bucket, and gloves.
Monthly Beach Clean Ups brought to you by Explore Ecology/ Art From Scrap
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Explore Ecology
- Starts: January 12, 2014 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Arroyo Burro Beach
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/213600182156872/
- Sponsors: Explore Ecology