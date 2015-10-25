Calendar » Climate, Atmosphere, and Life

October 25, 2015 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm



TITLE: Climate, Atmosphere, and Life: a long view of the implications of climate change

SPEAKER: Prof. Bruce Tiffney, Dept of Earth Science, UCSB

Earth is dynamic. The impact of rising temperatures is not unique. These changes have interacted with evolving life to shape its diversification, and sometimes its extinction. Prof. Tiffney will give us the big picture of climate change.