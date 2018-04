Calendar » Climate Change: Facts Not Fiction Community Event

November 9, 2013 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Where: Antioch University Community Hall, 602 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, Calif. 93101

Cost: FREE

This free event is open to the public. It is led by Stan Roden, AUSB Adjunct Faculty, and Phyllis de Piccioto, Film Consultant.