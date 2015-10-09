Calendar » CLIMATE DEADLINE, Paris 2015

October 9, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM

An ethnographic film project dedicated to enhancing public participation in both the global social movements for climate action and the United Nations climate negotiations. The intent of the film project is to raise critical questions and produce critical reflection on the nature of the treaty process and the substance of the agreement it is presently crafting.

The screening of the film will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker sociologist Richard Widick and executive producers Michael Dorsey and John Foran.