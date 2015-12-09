Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:12 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Climate Justice – How the White House is engaging Faith Communities

December 9, 2015 from 7:00 - 9:00

Dr. Ivor John and Rev. Doug Miller talk climate, climate justice, and the White House campaign to involve religious communities. They will take questions and lead a vigorous discussion. Presented by ECOFaith – Santa Barbara.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 820 North Fairview Ave Goleta
  • Website: http://www.liveoakgoleta.org
