Climate Reality Presentation
April 11, 2013 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ish
The Climate Reality Project aims to bring the facts about the climate crisis into the mainstream and to engage the public in conversation about how to solve it. Please click on the link below to learn more.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara - Goleta Valley AAUW
- Price: Free to the public
- Location: 300 North San Antonio Rd, between El Sueno and Turnpike at the SB County Public Health Auditorium
- Website: http://presenters.climaterealityproject.org/presentation/11893
