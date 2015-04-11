Calendar » Clink with Pink

April 11, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Beckmen Vineyards Cordially Invites you to Clink with Pink!

Cheers to the 20th release of Beckmen Vineyards Rosé! We’ll keep the 2014 Grenache Rosé flowing along with a fabulous lineup of our white and red wines. One-day-only wine specials will be available to all!

TACO BAR: all you can eat tacos and food from Big Joes Tacos

LIVE MUSIC: folk rock from the talented Luke Sundquist

Enjoy the beautiful spring weather on our deck and by the ponds with friends and family. See the 2015 vintage come alive as our vines awaken from their winter sleep.

PRICE: Wine Club Members $12, General Public $20

BUY YOUR TICKET: [email protected] or 805-688-8664 x210. All tickets must be purchased in advance. Space is limited… don’t miss out on the party!

(ages 21+ only)