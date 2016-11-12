Calendar » CLL Arts and Crafts Fair

November 12, 2016 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

Join the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (the CLL) this holiday season for a day of endless arts and crafts on Saturday, November 12th at the CLL Arts & Crafts Fair! Don’t miss this opportunity to find handcrafted masterpieces and one-of-a-kind treasures for your entire holiday list.

The CLL Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair includes a huge variety of exquisite creations in ceramics, glass arts, jewelry, weavings, flower arrangements, drawings, paintings and so much more at great prices! Browse and shop from over 50 vendors!

We hope to see you on November 12th for a fun day filled with holiday spirit and good cheer.