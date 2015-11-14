Calendar » CLL Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair

November 14, 2015 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Join the CLL this upcoming Holiday Season for endless arts and crafts on Saturday, November 14th! You won’t want to miss this opportunity to find handcrafted gifts for your entire holiday list at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CLL) Arts & Crafts Fair. Find one-of-a-kind masterpieces at great prices.

The CLL Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair includes a huge variety of exquisite creations in ceramics, glass arts, jewelry, weaving, drawings and paintings and so much more! Browse and shop from over 50 vendors! Plus, great raffle prizes! We hope to see you on November 14th for a fun day filled with holiday spirit and good cheer.