Closing Night! SBHS Theatre Presents: “THE GLASS MENAGERIE”
June 2, 2013 from 7:00pm
Tennessee Williams's masterpiece, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, closes out SBHS Theatre's record-breaking 2012-2013 season. Featuring senior actors Clayton Barry (bound for Carnegie-Mellon), Jordan Lemmond (Pace University, NYC), Elli Harb (UC Berkeley) and Emma Robins (Eastern). The show is directed by Otto Layman, with costumes by Lise Lange and set/light design by David Guy. For more information, please call (888) 979-DONS.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Katie
- Starts: June 2, 2013 7:00pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Santa Barbara High School 700 East Anapamu Street Santa Barbara, CA 93103
- Website: http://www.sbhstheatre.com