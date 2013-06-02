Calendar » Closing Night! SBHS Theatre Presents: “THE GLASS MENAGERIE”

June 2, 2013 from 7:00pm

Tennessee Williams's masterpiece, THE GLASS MENAGERIE, closes out SBHS Theatre's record-breaking 2012-2013 season. Featuring senior actors Clayton Barry (bound for Carnegie-Mellon), Jordan Lemmond (Pace University, NYC), Elli Harb (UC Berkeley) and Emma Robins (Eastern). The show is directed by Otto Layman, with costumes by Lise Lange and set/light design by David Guy. For more information, please call (888) 979-DONS.