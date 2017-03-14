Calendar » Closing Techniques to Win the Sale

March 14, 2017 from 8:30am - 4:30pm

SBCC Career Skills Institute

Learn closing techniques to address customers’ emotional needs, get past the obstacles preventing them from buying, and build long-term customer relationships.

This is one of the two courses for the SBCC Career Skills Institute Sales Techniques Badge. Through this two-course process (Winning Sales Scripts and Closing Techniques to Win the Sale), you will develop the vital sales techniques and skills to open up additional work and advancement opportunities in the area of sales.

Course number: PRO NC056 (CRN 63736)

Date: Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Time 8:30am - 4:30pm

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28

300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job-seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free noncredit certificate programs to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282.