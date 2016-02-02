Calendar » Cloud Gate Dance Theatre

February 2, 2016 from 8:00 PM

Taiwan’s expansive panorama of living, breathing rice paddies are the backdrop for this visually stunning production by Lin Hwai-min, who has been regarded as “the most important choreographer in Asia” (Berliner Morgenpost). The formidable Cloud Gate dancers – trained in Qi Gong and internal martial arts, modern dance and ballet – enact a human drama parallel to the life cycle of rice, transforming ancient aesthetics into thrilling modern celebrations of motion. The awe-inspiring choreography and exuberant movement are woven through soil, sunlight, wind, water and fire to tell the story of the land. Rice is a multimedia work of devastation and resurrection in which “Lin attains a sharply moving synthesis of man and nature, east and west, death and rebirth” (The Guardian, U.K.).