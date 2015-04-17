CLU Jazz Improvisation Workshop
April 17, 2015 from 7:30pm
A premiere concert by students from the Jazz Improvisation Workshop, this intimate outdoor event features music from the jazz repertoire.
Admission is free. The Uyeno Amphitheater is located next to Overton Hall. Bring your lawn chair or blanket.
For More Information:
805-493-3306
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Music Department
- Starts: April 17, 2015 7:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Uyeno Amphitheater at Cal Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/schools/cas/programs/music/
- Sponsors: Music Department