Calendar » CLU Senior Fest: Paul L. Maier, Ph.D.

February 26, 2013 from 9:00am - 4:00pm

CLU Senior Fest is a gathering of Lutheran adults for learning, devotions and fellowship to enhance their physical, spiritual, social and intellectual lives. Keynote speaker Paul Maier is the Russell H. Seibert Professor of Ancient History, emeritus, at Western Michigan University. A specialist in correlating data from the ancient world with the New Testament, he is the author of numerous books and has published more than 250 articles and reviews in general and professional journals.