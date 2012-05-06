Calendar » CLU Strings

May 6, 2012 from 2:00 p.m.

CLU string students and faculty will perform two monumental works, Mendelssohn’s “Octet” and Marcello’s “Oboe Concerto” featuring senior music major and oboist Sarah Ashley. The “Octet” ensemble is under the direction of CLU faculty members Melissa Phelps, violin, and Joyce Geeting, cello. The CLU Chamber Orchestra conducted by Daniel Geeting will accompany the Marcello concerto.