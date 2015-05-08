Calendar » CLUART AWARDS 2015

May 8, 2015 from 2:00pm

Awards presentation for outstanding student work in 2015 in three categories - Realism, Abstract and Nonobjective Art.

All nominations for awards are made by art majors for other art majors.

Works include drawing, painting, sculpture, photo, print, digital print, watercolor, ceramics, graphic art or mixed media.

For More Information:

Barry Burns

805-807-0190

[email protected]