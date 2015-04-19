Calendar » Club MomMe Presents Spring Family Fest - April 19th

April 19, 2015 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

Club MomMe Presents Spring Family Fest - April 19th Featuring a Celebrity Story Book Reading Corner, Informative Panel discussions, live music, vendors, toys, games. A Fun Lifestyle Day for the entire family. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-family-fest-2015-tickets-16025303113 Where: Muckenthaler Estate and Cultural Center 1201 West Malvern Street, Fullerton, CA 92833 When: April 19th, 2015 11:00am - 5:00pm