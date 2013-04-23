CLUFest 2013: Multimedia Showcase
April 23, 2013 from 8:00am - 8:00pm
This exhibition demonstrates senior art students’ ability to find the extraordinary in everyday life, and to do it with ease. Featured artists are Lauren Ashley Cabral, Felicia Richele Castro, Joseph Clarkson, Andrew DeGoede, Chelsea Fletcher, Brittany Kristine McGinley, Allison Milward and Nicole Laurin Tracy.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: April 23, 2013 8:00am - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: California Lutheran Univeristy, Kwan Fong Gallery
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/