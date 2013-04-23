Calendar » CLUFest 2013: Multimedia Showcase

April 23, 2013 from 8:00am - 8:00pm

This exhibition demonstrates senior art students’ ability to find the extraordinary in everyday life, and to do it with ease. Featured artists are Lauren Ashley Cabral, Felicia Richele Castro, Joseph Clarkson, Andrew DeGoede, Chelsea Fletcher, Brittany Kristine McGinley, Allison Milward and Nicole Laurin Tracy.