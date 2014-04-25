Calendar » CLUFest 2014

April 25, 2014 from 12:00pm

CLUFest 2014

Multimedia Showcase

Friday, April 25, through Saturday, May 17

Reception: Friday, May 2, 7-9 p.m.

Kwan Fong Gallery of Art and Culture

CLUFest recognizes the University’s most talented and promising student graphic designers, photographers, illustrators, animators, digital filmmakers and computer artists. The 2014 multimedia show offers an interactive sensory journey through colorful spaces. Special exhibit features include 3-D printing, technical demonstrations and interactive digital media. Take a look behind the scenes of project development and the latest student work in hand-held technology.



Admission is free. Sponsored by the Multimedia Department. For information, contact Tim Hengst at 805-493-3241 or [email protected]