CLUFest 2015: Modern Dimensions

April 18, 2015 from 8:00am

**From Apr. 18 - May. 16, 2015

CLUFest explores groundbreaking technology and how it can be integrated with still, 3-D and motion graphics. Take a walk through the millennial mind and perceive a new way of thinking.

Special features of the exhibit include 3-D printing, technical demonstrations and interactive digital media. Designed and organized by the senior multimedia majors, CLUFest recognizes the most talented and promising student graphic designers, photographers, illustrators, animators, digital filmmakers and computer artists from Cal Lutheran.

Admission is free. A reception will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. April 25.

The Kwan Fong Gallery, located in Soiland Humanities Center, is open to the public 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Street parking is by permit only. Parking lots are located on Mountclef Boulevard north and south of Olsen Road.

Tim Hengst

805-493-3241

[email protected]