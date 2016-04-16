Calendar » CLUFest 2016: ENTERACTIVE

April 16, 2016 from 8:00am

CLUFest ENTERACTIVE blurs the lines between artist, observer and exhibit. Cal Lutheran’s most skilled student photographers, animators, computer artists and cinematographers invite the public to “enter” the ever-changing multimedia landscape. The exhibits are focused on audience interaction and illustrate the responsiveness of modern technology and media. The exhibition is designed and organized by the senior multimedia majors.

A reception will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. Admission is free. The Kwan Fong Gallery, located in Soiland Humanities Center, is open to the public 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Parking is available in the lots at the corner of Mountclef Boulevard and Olsen Road.