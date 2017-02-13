Calendar » Co-creating a Unity Field of Being: Realize your Divine Nature

February 13, 2017 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

David Christopher Lewis, gifted clairaudient and spokesman for the Ascended Brotherhood will speak on

The importance of personally accessing this divine field of energy in order to bring peace to the world through the nexus of our hearts.

Ways to consciously employ divine love through “heartstreaming,” giving birth to the coming golden-crystal age of enlightenment, soul freedom and Self-Realization.

David will explore teachings from his recent book, Saint Germain onAdvanced Alchemy, and share how alchemy is a means to entering the unity field. The Master Saint Germain has revealed through this book deeper mysteries of divine love as key.

Bring your questions and your desire to discover the essential fabric and the intrinsic value of establishing the unity field of your own Being within. Come to embrace your own divine nature!

Paradise Found Bookstore 17 E. Anapamu, Santa Barbara 7:00 - 8:30 pm Free Admission