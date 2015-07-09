Calendar » Coach Juli Shulem to Speak on Staying Focused Despite Distractions

July 9, 2015 from 8:00am - 10:00am

Who: Coach Juli Shulem

What: Lecture on how to stay productive despite distractions.

When: Thursday, July 9, 8:00am-10:00am

Where: The University Club. 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Why: To offer people tips and techniques which can help them become less distracted, more organized, and less stressed at home and at work.

##

Coach Juli Shulem began her efficiency coaching in 1984 with a focus on clients with specific organizational or management challenges. Through her practice, she has worked with hundreds of individuals ranging from teens to adult business people, and helped them to become less stressed, more organized, and as a result, more productive.

For more information: [email protected], 805-968-1282