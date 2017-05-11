Coaching Skills
SBCC Career Skills Institute
In this course, you will learn how to apply behavioral change models and coaching techniques to close the gap between actual and desired employee performance and motivation.
This is one of the three courses for the SBCC Career Skills Institute Managing to Maximize Performance Badge. Through this three-course process (The Art of Negotiating and Collaborating, Coaching Skills, and Difficult Conversations), students will develop the coaching and management collaboration techniques and skills needed to open up additional work and advancement opportunities.
Course number: PRO NC021 (CRN 63015)
Date: Thursday, May 11, 2017
Time: 8:30am - 4:30pm
Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28
300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111
Class cost: Free
Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282
Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College
The SBCC Career Skills Institute launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job-seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free noncredit certificate programs to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282.
Event Details
