April 12, 2018 from 8:30AM - 4:30PM

Coaching Skills

SBCC Career Skills Institute

Through Career Skills Institute’s Coaching Skills course, you will learn to apply behavioral change models and coaching techniques to close the gap between actual and desired employee performance and motivation.

You may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Managing to Maximize Performance Certificate. Participants who earn this certificate will have demonstrated coaching and management collaboration techniques to open up additional work and advancement opportunities.

To obtain the Managing to Maximize Performance Certificate, participants must complete a total of three courses:



(1) Coaching Skills

(2) The Art of Negotiating and Collaborating

(3) Difficult Conversations

Coaching Skills takes place on Thursday, April 12 from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, with a one hour lunch break included.

Course number: PRO NC021 (CRN 63015)

Date: Thursday, April 12

Time: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program is endorsed by LinkedIn® and serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.