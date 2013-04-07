Calendar » Coalition Against Gun Violence 18th Annual Luncheon

April 7, 2013 from 11:30am - 2:00pm

Enjoy an elegant luncheon/fundraiser and hear keynote speaker Julie Leftwich, Legal Director of The Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence discuss “Regulating Guns in America: How Strong Gun Laws Can Make Our Communities Safer.” Join with CAGV, other concerned Santa Barbarans and become an active supporter of the national conversation to implement gun violence prevention legislation to combat this public health issue.