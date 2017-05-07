Calendar » Coalition Against Gun Violence 22nd Annual Celebraion

May 7, 2017 from 2:30pm - 5:00pm

The Coalition Against Gun Violence 22nd Anniversary Celebration with esteem keynote speaker, Mike Feuer, Los Angeles City Attorney and Co-founder of Prosecutors Against Gun Violence with address this year's theme, "RESIST--Protect California's Smart Gun Laws--TAKE ACTION," Unique to this year's event, we are including a dialogue/town hall with some of Santa Barbara's prominent elected officials led by Geoff Green, CEO of SB City College Foundation.

Our event will include delicious hors d'oeuvres, food theme tables, wine and no-host bar, plus beverages and dessert. This year's silent auction will feature Sea Glass and Eco-Object d'Art in addition to gift certificates and items from Santa Barbara businesses. A high light to the event will be the Santa Barbara High School Jazz Band performing the first hour, led by Music Director, Kearney Vander Sal.

At the event you will learn what you can do to help resist the strong laws that have helped California have lower gun deaths than the nation. This is the time to join CAGV and make a difference in your community and state.

You may also donate to the June 10, 2017 Gun Buyback, co-sponsored by CAGV and the City of Santa Barbara and our Santa Barbara Police Department.