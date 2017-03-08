Calendar » Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST) General Meeting + Open House

March 8, 2017 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Join us for our monthly COAST General Meeting where local elected officials, City Planners, Traffic Engineers, and Sustainable Transportation Advocates present breaking news and cutting edge technology in transportation both regionally and locally.

This month we host our annual Open House where we invite COAST members and the public to learn more about the organization's latest accomplishments and current programs, and to meet Board Members and staff.

If you have any questions please contact Joanna Kaufman, Program Director, [email protected]